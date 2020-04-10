Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Buys £1,803.60 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside bought 120 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,503 ($19.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.60 ($2,372.53).

Roger Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Roger Whiteside bought 11,251 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

LON GRG opened at GBX 1,791 ($23.56) on Friday. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a one year high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,857.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

GRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,071.43 ($27.25).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

