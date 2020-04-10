Insider Buying: Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg acquired 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £147.62 ($194.19).

On Friday, February 7th, Paul Zwillenberg bought 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.73) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($193.21).

DMGT opened at GBX 703 ($9.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 695.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 798.20. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

DMGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.60 ($10.06).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

