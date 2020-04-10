Insider Buying: A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 30 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £152.70 ($200.87).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 505.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. A.G. Barr plc has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a market cap of $560.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). Equities research analysts anticipate that A.G. Barr plc will post 3213.9999038 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

