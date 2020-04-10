Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.28. Inseego shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 8,326,871 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities upgraded shares of Inseego from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

