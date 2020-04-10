Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

IPHI stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inphi by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inphi by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at $20,989,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inphi by 529.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.