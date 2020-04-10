Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBCP. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

IBCP stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $283.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

