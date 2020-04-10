Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($14.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($12.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICD. Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $6.25 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

