IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of IGM opened at C$25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$823.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

