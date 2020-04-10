HSBC Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €81.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.50 ($81.98) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €79.84 ($92.84).

HEN3 opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.31. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

