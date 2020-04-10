Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HBMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBMD stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,783 shares of company stock valued at $33,267. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 772,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 262,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

