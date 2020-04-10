Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3,180.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $22,926,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,450 shares of company stock worth $4,396,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

