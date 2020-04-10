Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

