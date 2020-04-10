Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,022 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

