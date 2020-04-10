Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBCP. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

