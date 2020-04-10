Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

