Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $60.96, 129,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 84,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heska from $137.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The company has a market cap of $477.83 million, a PE ratio of -324.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Corp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 6,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heska by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

