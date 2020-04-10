Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah Acquires 26,800 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah bought 26,800 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

