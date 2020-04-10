Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah Purchases 10,578 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.90%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,512,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

