Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski acquired 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.