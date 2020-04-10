Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.84 ($92.84).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.31. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.