Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

