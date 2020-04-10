Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSII. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

HSII stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

