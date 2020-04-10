HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.33 ($77.13).

HEI opened at €43.90 ($51.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.04. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 1 year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

