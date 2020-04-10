Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

NYSE HL opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $941.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after buying an additional 2,078,826 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,106,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after buying an additional 338,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 4,430,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after buying an additional 613,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,832,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

