Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEAK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

