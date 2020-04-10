HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Shares of HCA opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

