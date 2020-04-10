Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

HAYN opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.