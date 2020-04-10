Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

HLNE stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 811,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 497,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 453,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

