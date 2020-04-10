Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLMAF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Halma stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Halma has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

