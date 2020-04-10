Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Up 8.8%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.75, approximately 27,484,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,879,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

