Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
Shares of GES stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
