Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of GES stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.44. Guess? has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

