GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives $16.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.
Several brokerages recently commented on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.
