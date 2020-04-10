GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Receives $16.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

