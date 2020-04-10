Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

GPP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

