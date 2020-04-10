Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 3.1% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after buying an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 912,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

