Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $16.75 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

