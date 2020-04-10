Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Buys £150.96 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($198.58).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 195 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

On Thursday, February 6th, Nick Wrighton bought 158 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($197.45).

Shares of LON GOCO opened at GBX 76.30 ($1.00) on Friday. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.31. The company has a market cap of $319.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

