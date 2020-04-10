Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

GLUU stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock worth $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

