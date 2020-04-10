Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.69.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 52.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.