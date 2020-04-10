Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

GPN opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

