Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Insider Purchases £101,600 in Stock

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).
GLEN opened at GBX 144.76 ($1.90) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s payout ratio is -5.00%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.
