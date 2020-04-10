Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Insider Purchases £101,600 in Stock

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) insider Peter Coates acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

GLEN opened at GBX 144.76 ($1.90) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 242.33 ($3.19).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

