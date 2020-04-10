Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.91 million, a P/E ratio of -92.75 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

