Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Insiders have bought 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 over the last three months. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

