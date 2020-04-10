Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGZPY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Gazprom PAO (EDR) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. VTB Capital downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OGZPY stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

