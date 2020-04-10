Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:GTES opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.98. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

