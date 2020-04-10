G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTHX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

