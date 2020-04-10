FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) PT Lowered to GBX 375

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 375 ($4.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:TFW opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $346.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.60. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78).

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

