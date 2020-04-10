Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $207,495 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.