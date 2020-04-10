Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,356 ($17.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The firm has a market cap of $527.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.