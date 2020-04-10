Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Up 8%

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.03, 202,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 238,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

