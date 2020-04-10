Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Up 8%

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.03, 202,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 238,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
Several analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.
In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
