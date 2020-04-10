Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 516,734 Shares of Stock

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 516,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,784,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FRG opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,289,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

